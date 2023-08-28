Update #14: Idalia Evacuations Update in Pinellas

Here’s what Pinellas Emergency Management wants residents and businesses to know about Idalia and evacuations.

Pinellas County has a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A, all mobile homes, and all residential healthcare facilities.

Anyone who evacuates should evacuate to a zone higher than Zone B. However, PCEM stresses that people do not need to travel miles and miles from home — they need only go above Zone B. This means that some areas in Pinellas are safe places for evacuees.

Anyone with special needs who needs transportation out of a Pinellas evacuation zone can get a ride starting Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Evacuees who have need can ride PSTA buses for free beginning Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 a.m. and yes, PSTA says you can bring “properly secured” pets on the bus. Please make sure your dogs, cats, and snakes are not unsecured.

Those who have questions about Pinellas evacuations should start looking for answers at disaster.pinellas.gov.

Pinellas County has opened its County Information Center. Call 727-464-4333 or look for the live chat feature at the bottom of the page at pinellas.gov.

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here. • Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.