Update #5: Tropical Storm Idalia Closures and Warnings

Pinellas County Hurricane, Storm Surge Warning

Pinellas County, Florida, is now under a hurricane warning for Tropical Storm Idalia. According to the National Hurricane Center, Florida’s west coast should prepare for a hurricane. The NHC currently has a hurricane warning in effect from the middle of Longboat Key north to the Ochlockonee River. This includes Tampa Bay. Pinellas County and Tampa Bay are also under a storm surge warning.

While Pinellas County declared a state of local emergency earlier today (Aug. 28), officials have not yet ordered any evacuations.

Idalia-Related Closures

Stetson University College of Law has closed its Gulfport Tampa campuses through Aug. 30. The laws school has also canceled all classes. Students have until 10 a.m. Aug. 29 to evacuate the dorm rooms.

Assuming the best, the school anticipates resuming classes on Aug. 31. Students and parents can find updates at stetson.edu/law as well as on Stetson’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages.

PSTA says it will keep buses running until winds reach 40 mph.

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.