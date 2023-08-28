Update #6: Idalia Closures at Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport will close early Tuesday, Aug. 29 as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida’s west coast.

Airport officials said commercial operations will close early Tuesday morning (12:01 a.m.); cargo and private jet operations will stop by 7 a.m.

“The closure will allow the airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane,” TPA said in a statement Monday.

The Tampa airport anticipates reopening Thursday morning, Aug. 31, after damage assessments.

The Tampa Bay area — including Hillsborough and Pinellas County— are under hurricane warnings as the storm heads towards Florida.