Update #6: Idalia Closures at Tampa International Airport

by Mike Sunnucks

Another Idalia Closure, this time at Tampa International Airport. TPA will will close early Tuesday morning (Aug. 29) as Hurricane Idalia approaches.
Tampa International Airport will close early Tuesday, Aug. 29 as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida’s west coast.

Airport officials said commercial operations will close early Tuesday morning (12:01 a.m.); cargo and private jet operations will stop by 7 a.m.

“The closure will allow the airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft before Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane,” TPA said in a statement Monday.

The Tampa airport anticipates reopening Thursday morning, Aug. 31, after damage assessments.

The Tampa Bay area — including Hillsborough and Pinellas County— are under hurricane warnings as the storm heads towards Florida.

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

