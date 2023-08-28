Update #7: Idalia Evacuations in Pinellas

Idalia evacuations in Pinellas and Tampa Bay have started.

Effective tonight (Aug. 28), Pinellas County residents who live in Zone A, a mandatory evacuation zone, must evacuate. This includes every mobile home in Pinellas County, regardless of location.

This evacuation order includes residential healthcare facilities (e.g., nursing homes and continuum of care facilities such as St. Petersburg’s Westminsters and Elancé in South Pasadena) as well.

Idalia evacuations in Pinellas current include all barrier islands (St. Pete Beach north through Clearwater Beach), parts of Gulfport, South Pasadena, Pinellas Park, and Seminole, as well as some parts of upper Pinellas.

PCEM suggests those evacuating do so to a Zone that is higher than a Zone B.

Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here.

Read the full order, including special needs information.

Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.