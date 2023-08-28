Update #8: PSTA Service Closures for Idalia

PSTA will suspend all service in Pinellas on Tues., Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.

According to a press release from PSTA, the transit authority may suspend service earlier if Pinellas has sustained winds of 40 mph.

PSTA will suspend service of all routes. This includes PSTA Access, Jolley Trolley, and Looper services.

The good news? PSTA will make all routes free on Aug. 28-29 to help people evacuate. The buses will take people to shelters. Pinellas County has a full list of shelters; some allow pets, but people must pre-register for those.

