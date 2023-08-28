The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Update #9: Gulfport Opens Idalia Call Center, Message from Mayor

Gulfport City Council officially appointed a new city clerk.
The City of Gulfport, Florida opened an Idalia call center and has live people available to assist residents. The Gulfport Idalia Call Center will stay open until 8 p.m. tonight (Aug. 28) and will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Residents can reach Gulfport’s Idalia Call Center at 727-893-1000.

Gulfport has also canceled the following programs and buildings:

  • Gulfport Casino Ballroom Dance Classes canceled through Aug. 30.
  • Recreation Center programs canceled through Aug. 30.
  • The Gulfport Senior Center will close Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. and will remain closed through Aug. 30. This includes all classes and programs during these times.
  • The Gulfport Public Library will closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and will remain closed through Aug. 30. This includes all classes and programs during these times.
  • Gulfport Marina will close Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. and remain closed through Aug. 30.
Trash and recycling collection remains on schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Gulfport, Florida Mayor Sam Henderson has this message for Gulfportians:


Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here.

Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.

