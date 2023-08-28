Update #9: Gulfport Opens Idalia Call Center, Message from Mayor

The City of Gulfport, Florida opened an Idalia call center and has live people available to assist residents. The Gulfport Idalia Call Center will stay open until 8 p.m. tonight (Aug. 28) and will open Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Residents can reach Gulfport’s Idalia Call Center at 727-893-1000.

Gulfport has also canceled the following programs and buildings:

Gulfport Casino Ballroom Dance Classes canceled through Aug. 30.

Recreation Center programs canceled through Aug. 30.

The Gulfport Senior Center will close Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. and will remain closed through Aug. 30. This includes all classes and programs during these times.

The Gulfport Public Library will closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and will remain closed through Aug. 30. This includes all classes and programs during these times.

Gulfport Marina will close Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. and remain closed through Aug. 30.

Trash and recycling collection remains on schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Gulfport, Florida Mayor Sam Henderson has this message for Gulfportians:



Do you know your Pinellas evacuation zone? You can find it here.

Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.