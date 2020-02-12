Update on Boating-Related Death

Law enforcement officials have identified Leonard Ward, 77, as the man found dead near a dinghy on Monday, February 3 in the Gulfport area of Boca Ciega Bay.

On Tuesday, February 11, a spokesperson from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released the name in addition to the following condolences statement: “Our thoughts are with Mr. Ward’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

On February 3, first responders from the Gulfport fire and police departments assisted FWC water patrol officers beginning at about 12:30 p.m. at the scene of the recovery effort, which was near the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-16, District 7 building located at 3120 Miriam St. S.

The FWC is investigating Ward’s death.