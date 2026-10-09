Updates From Oct. 6 Gulfport City Council Meeting

The Gulfport City Council took up Flock cameras again, named a City-owned property, and changed a Fire Department position at its Oct. 6 regular meeting.

Flock Cameras Return to Discussion

Council agreed to put Flock cameras on a future agenda after questions about when the City would shut them off.

Ward I Councilmember Jennifer Daunch asked when the City would turn off the cameras and how it would handle access to the data they have already collected. Police Chief Mary Farrand confirmed in an Oct. 8 email to The Gabber Newspaper that the cameras were still on.

On Sept. 15, Council voted 3-2 to remove $9,000 for the automated license plate readers from the fiscal year 2027 budget. Vice Mayor Marlene Shaw, Ward III Councilmember Jennifer Webb, and Ward IV Councilmember Nancy Earley voted for the cut. Mayor Karen Love and Daunch voted against it.

Gulfport has six Flock cameras under two contracts that cost $18,000 a year in total. The budget cut covered the $9,000 contract for the City’s first three cameras, which expires in November, Farrand said. The contract for three additional cameras expires in June. The vote did not end either contract.

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That’s not all that happened at the Oct. 6 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read about stormwater funding options.

Former Lions Club Site Named Tifton Landing

Council agreed on Tifton Landing as the name for the City-owned waterfront property at 4630 Tifton Dr. S. The site was formerly known as the Lions Club property. Love asked Council to start thinking of a new name after the City demolished the storm-damaged clubhouse July 21.

In an Oct. 8 post on the City’s Facebook page, Love said the free green space will be “a great place to launch your kayaks, Sailfish sailboats, and other small nonmotorized vessels.” She wrote that the first phase will include permeable-surface parking, landscaping for shade, and a picnic table. The park will be open from sunrise to sunset.

“Motor vehicles will not be permitted in the green space,” Love wrote. Boaters can unload trailered vessels at the site but must then return their trailers to the parking lot.

The Lions Club used the building for nearly 60 years before letting its lease expire in December 2025.

Fire Department Position Changed

Council also approved Resolution 2026-85, which changes a vacant firefighter/EMT position to a firefighter/paramedic position. The change keeps the total number of Fire Department positions the same. City staff expect this change to save about $22,000 in salary costs.

The next Gulfport City Council meeting is Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

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