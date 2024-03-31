Updates on a New Rain Garden in Gulfport

As Florida makes the transition to summer, Gulfport is looking at ways to help with stormwater. Hurricane season often affects the city through intense rain and flooding. Because of this, City staff and the Suncoast Sierra Club are working towards a rain garden project that will sustainably deal with stormwater. Now, they have a planting date of May 11.

Why A Rain Garden?

On Dec. 5, The Gabber Newspaper published an article about what a rain garden is and the plan for it. The rain garden deals specifically with stormwater, effectively stripping it of contaminants and allowing it to flow back into surface water sources. Since the stormwater doesn’t receive any specific treatment, it is important to filter out as much as possible naturally before it goes back into the water. If it isn’t treated, it can affect wildlife, fisherman, swimmers, and more.

Why Push The Rain Garden Back?

The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Sarah Nappier from the Suncoast Sierra Club. Nappier said that while planting was supposed to happen in late March, El Niño winter weather changed the plans. According to NOAA, El Niño conditions happen when global trade winds weaken and warm water in the Pacific Ocean is pushed east, towards the west coast of the Americas.

According to the NOAA article, “With this shift, areas in the northern U.S. and Canada are dryer and warmer than usual. But in the U.S. Gulf Coast and southeast, these periods are wetter than usual and have increased flooding.”

Nappier says El Niño is to blame for the large storm that hit Florida on Dec. 17. Because of the threat of another major storm, Nappier decided to push planting back.

“The December storm caused a bunch of flooding. I wanted to give my plants enough time to establish,” said Nappier. “Even though they’re native, salt tolerant plants, they wouldn’t be ready to hold up to a big storm.”

When talking about hurricane season, Nappier said that she hopes they will be ready.

“The climate is changing. Things are becoming unpredictable,” said Nappier. “Last summer we didn’t get enough rain. I’m really hoping for some ‘Goldilocks’ conditions to make sure this happens.

When Will It Happening?

The rain garden planting is on May 11 from 9-12 a.m at pavilion six on Gulfport’s beach. Nappier said the North End Taphouse will provide lunch to the volunteers, but make sure to register so they can get a head count. The funding for this project comes from a mini-grant from the Tampa Bay Estuary Program. They raised money through the “Tarpon Tag” specialty license plate, a green Florida license plate showing the popular silver fish.

“I’m really hoping to develop a group of stewards to take care of this rain garden, and the one by the recreation center,” said Nappier. “I want volunteers who love plants and want to help. The more people the better, and there is no timeline for volunteers. Anyone who wants to help can.”

