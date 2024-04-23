Updates on April Thanos Emails

During the 2024 Gulfport City Council Ward I election, many things about both candidates came into question. One of the main things to do with April Thanos was emails she sent. The issue came about as Thanos sent emails using her City email in regards to her campaign.

After this came to light, former Ward I Councilmember Dan Liedtke, who lost the seat to Thanos in 2020, filed an ethics complaint with the Florida Elections commission. Liedtke alleged these emails went against the FEC’s code, and thus warranted action.

FEC Response to April Thanos’ Emails

On March 25, Liedtke received a response. Thanos provided The Gabber Newspaper with a copy of the response from the FEC, which included the reasons for the agency’s ruling. FEC reviewed the complaints and added their thoughts, along with excerpts from conversations with Thanos.

“In response to the allegations, Respondent (Thanos) stated the following: ‘The email to Lauren had been a long email chain about the city parks and their safety for children. I thought I had moved her email address to my personal account, but made the mistake of sending this request from my city email. In the second email to/from Steve, it again was a long email chain about doing a tree inventory with which he was helping. I cannot control that he asked for a sign, but shouldn’t have responded to him from this account. These were both clerical mistakes that anyone could have made. I am being much more careful to ensure this doesn’t happen’.”

Along with this, the law specifies that these actions are violations if they occur during working hours. The letter says that all but one of the emails were not sent during working hours, but either in the evening or weekend.

Code Enforcement Email

Liedtke also brought up emails from Thanos to a Gulfport code enforcement officer, saying she directed officers to assist with the removal of her opponents campaign signs.

“Neither Respondent’s campaign nor her opponent is mentioned in any of the emails. Complainant’s assertion that Respondent directed a code enforcement officer to remover her opponents signs to further her candidacy appears to be based upon speculation,” the FEC wrote in its response, continuing:

“The complaint fails to provide evidence based upon personal information or information other than hearsay that Respondent violated Section 106.15(3), F.S. For these reasons, I find the complaint to be Legally Insufficient.”

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.