Updates to Gulfport’s Watershed and Vulnerability Plans

by Patrick Heinzen

Photo shows long-duration storm surge flooding in Gulfport, Florida — watershed and vulnerability plans needed!
Gulfport City Council heard about the future for Gulfport’s watershed and vulnerability plans.
Photo by Cathy Salustri

At the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council heard from Advanced Engineering about the future of Gulfport’s watershed and vulnerability plans.

Watershed and Vulnerability Plans

Justin Keller from Advanced Engineering took some time to update the City on the Watershed Management Plan and Vulnerability assessment. According to Keller, the watershed management plan is a long term stormwater study. It looks at how the City takes care of stormwater overflows. The vulnerability assessment focuses on short-term significant storm events — such as the upcoming hurricane season. Keller said they’re working diligently to get as much data as possible, and the goal is to come back to the Council at the end of the year with their assessments.

That’s not all that happened at the April 2 Gulfport City Council meeting. Read dog park, Gulfport Marina plans, policies, Sazerac lounge, and swearing-in ceremony.

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures.

