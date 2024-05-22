Updates to St. Pete Beach’s Freebee Service

At the May 14 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, the commission heard from Freebee, a company that provides transport through the City.

St. Pete Beach’s Freebee service makes this beach unique. The City provides electric vehicles that go door-to-door, transporting residents and tourists wherever they need within City limits. Along with that, the service is free to anyone. It allows people to learn more about things happening in the city since the drivers double as tour guides.

St. Pete Beach’s Freebee Services

The operation started with one vehicle in Pass-A-Grille in 2019. By 2022, the City had a four-vehicle fleet. Christopher Walker, the regional manager for Freebee, spoke to the City.

According to Walker, by 2023, the company transported more than 115,000 people in St. Pete Beach.

At the end of 2023, the City Commission decided to double the vehicles February through July. Freebee ordered new vehicles, but due to battery shortages, the delivery date was delayed until late May/early June.

Call 855-918-3733 to request a ride from Freebee.

