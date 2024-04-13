Upgrades to Ray H. Neri Park

Parks in Pinellas County are a great place for people to enjoy themselves in nature. Because of this, the Pinellas County Board of Commissioners is funding improvements at Raymond (Ray) Neri Park in Lealman. The board approved $10.2 million for “picnic shelters, trail improvements, a dog park, playgrounds, sports fields, and restrooms,” according to a release from Pinellas County. They’re also building a trail to connect all of the new facilities.

“The Lealman community has been historically underserved when it comes to traditional government services and amenities like a first-class community park,” the press release read. ” that will change with the completion of the upgraded Raymond H. Neri park.

In 2004, the County performed the Lealman Recreation Survey. From 2005 to 2013, they worked on a series of improvements to the park. In 2019, the county began designing the park improvements, and were awarded the contract in April, 2024. Contruction is set for August, 2024.

Ray Neri was, “the voice of Lealman,” according to the release. Neri met with county leaders and attempted to broach needs of the community. The release from the County states that, “One of Mr. Neri’s biggest pushes was for green space that the residents desperately needed.” The county officially renamed the park from Joe’s Creek Greenway Park to Raymond H. Neri Park in 2018.

County Commissioner Charlie Justice’s efforts to improve Lealman include the park.

“Turning this open field into a space where families will be able to gather for birthday parties, picnics, and other celebrations is a huge improvement for our Lealman residents. They will create memories for a lifetime,” said Justice. Along with these park improvements, Justice formed the first unincorporated Community Redevelopment Area in Pinellas County. He also created the Lealman exchange, the first community center in the City.

Future of The Park

While the County Board of Commissioners approved the funding, the money comes from various sources. Almost $7.1 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. $1.5 million comes from Penny For Pinellas. Another $1.5 is funded by a Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant. The County has a construction contract with Gibbs and Register, Inc. for $8,469,352. The remaining budget goes towards, “construction engineering inspection, engineering services, and support functions.”

The County plans for construction to finish in winter of 2026. To learn more about the project, visit their website, or contact Dan Glaser, the project manager for the Public Works department at 727-464-5209, or email at dglaser@pinellas.gov.

