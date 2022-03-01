A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued four people on a life raft in the Gulf of Mexico, 69 miles west of St. Petersburg on Monday, Feb. 14, after their fishing boat sank,

The Coast Guard crew out of Clearwater rescued Matt Whites, 42; Heather Whites, 40; Nicole Mendez, 22; and Mickey Maguire, 26, by hoisting them out of Gulf waters.

They were hoisted aboard the chopper and transported to the Clearwater air station. Their boat the “Right Stuff” sank, leaving the quartet in distress.

“This event highlights the importance of having proper survival gear and the thorough preparation by the crew of the vessel,” said Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jason Maddux, a helicopter pilot at the Clearwater station. “Having lifejackets, and a life raft was critical for the survival of these four individuals.”

The Coast Guard received a distress signal from the boat before it sank the Gulf.