USCG Rescues 7 When Lightning Strikes Boat in Gulf

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people on June 25 – 100 miles from Clearwater after lightning struck their 39-foot boat.

Rescuers hoisted seven women and two men into a Coast Guard rescue helicopter, deployed from the Clearwater Air Station. The boat was in the Gulf of Mexico waters for a fishing tournament, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Coat Guard pilot Lieutenant David McKinley. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

The boat’s owner is coordinating with a commercial salvage firm to recover the disabled vessel.

The Coast Guard’s Pinellas County operations also rescued a 60-year-old man from a fishing boat 57 miles west of Naples on Friday. The man was having a hard time to breathing while aboard the fishing boat American Patriot; he and his two adult sons brought aboard a Coast Guard helicopter. He was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers and was listed in stable condition.