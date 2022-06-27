USCG Rescues 7 When Lightning Strikes Boat in Gulf

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued seven people after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 offshore Clearwater, Florida, June 25, 2022. The five women and two men were returned without medical concerns to the air station, where their families greeted them.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people on June 25 – 100 miles from Clearwater after lightning struck their 39-foot boat.

Rescuers hoisted seven women and two men into a Coast Guard rescue helicopter, deployed from the Clearwater Air Station. The boat was in the Gulf of Mexico waters for a fishing tournament, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Coat Guard pilot Lieutenant David McKinley. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

The boat’s owner is coordinating with a commercial salvage firm to recover the disabled vessel.

The Coast Guard’s Pinellas County operations also rescued a 60-year-old man from a fishing boat 57 miles west of Naples on Friday. The man was having a hard time to breathing while aboard the fishing boat American Patriot; he and his two adult sons brought aboard a Coast Guard helicopter. He was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers and was listed in stable condition.

by Mike Sunnucks

