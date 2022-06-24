USF St. Pete Studies Alzheimer’s and Blood Tests

St. Pete researchers may have found a way to prevent Alzheimer’s.

Since 2019, The University of South Florida has been the main site of the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) study. The study has one goal: Researchers hope to examine if computerized brain training can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in older adults who show no early signs of dementia.

“We call them brain games,” said Yesenia Bustamante, Communications Specialist with the USF Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences. “Sometimes people find them frustrating, sometimes boring. It’s meant to exercise the brain.”

Volunteers come in periodically every three years for computer training games and end the study with an MRI that determines their progress – or decline.

The study does not stop there; The PACT study received an additional $3.2 million from the National Institute on Aging for a study that will hopefully determine if onset Alzheimers can be detected through simple blood tests.

Brain imaging procedures and spinal fluid tests are the more common ways of detecting those early signs, according to Medical News Today. However, these tests are not readily accessible.

“We need another 2000 healthy older adults to volunteer for the PACT study,” said Dr. Jerri Edwards, the principal investigator on the study.

PACT has 1,800 participants and requires another 2,000 volunteers for the blood test study. The study staff will search for participants aged 65 and up with no signs of cognitive impairment.

Bustamante says the university often gets inquiries from adults who are already showing signs of early impairment – but they can’t accept those people as patients.

“We get a lot of people who sign up because maybe their mom passed away from Alzheimers, or they want to help people in the future,” said Bustamante.

While USF Tampa and St. St. Petersburg campuses are the primary testing sites for PACT, the study is also ongoing at at Clemson University, University of Florida, University of North Florida, and Duke University.

But it can’t happen without 2,000 more willing participants, who investigators hope to recruit over the next year.

“Participants will now not only be contributing to our work on how to possibly prevent dementia, but also advancing efforts to develop blood tests for early detection of the disease,” Edwards said.

Those who want to participate can call 813-974-6703 or email pactstudy.org.