Idalia Forecast To Destroy Dunes, Reshape Beaches

Will Idalia reshape beaches along southwest Florida? The USGS believes Hurricane Idalia could drastically alter the way Tampa Bay beaches look.

How bad could it get for the beaches, long-term? USGS wrote in an Aug. 28 press release that the surge from Idalia could partially erode or obliterate all the dunes and beaches between Bonita Springs (in the Fort Myers area) and Clearwater.

The forecast has storm surge and waves from Hurricane Idalia to “cause 100% of the dunes and beaches along Florida’s west coast from Bonita Springs to Clearwater to experience some level of erosion.”

Coastal change experts did not include areas north of Clearwater, because those areas include mostly “marshes and wetlands.” Current coastal change models don’t include those ecosystems.

The forecast suggests 91% of beaches and dunes along Florida’s southwest coast will get overwash.

Overwash, more severe than erosion, happens when the water surges over tops of dunes. This pushes sand inland, which can not only block roads, it also change the beach shape and dune height. This exposes more upland regions, putting them more at risk during future storms.

Worse than overwash is inundation.

The USGS model predicts this will happen to 22% of beach communities between Bonita Springs and Clearwater. Inundation means that the dunes get submerged by salt water. USGS has Tampa Bay coastal communities as “potential inundation.”

How USGS Predicts

USGS, in tandem with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), developed a forecast tool that can estimate storm surge impact to beaches — and when and where it will happen. Anyone can access the Total Water Level and Coastal Change Forecast Viewer. This model operates continuously and gives forecasts six days out, on the hour.

The release explained the coastal change forecast offered a “worst-case scenario.” USGS hopes the forecast will offer city, county, and state officials guidance about evacuations, road closures, and where each may need to stage need post-storm equipment before the storm starts impacting coastal areas.

“Our current coastal change forecast is indicating Idalia could produce coastal change impacts to beaches and dunes along the Gulf coast of Florida similar in magnitude to those Hurricane Ian caused last year,” Kara Doran, USGS oceanographer and leader of the USGS Coastal Change Hazards Storm Team, said. “Given the current forecast track and intensity of Idalia, there will be high water levels along the coast from storm surge and waves that will likely cause severe coastal change and hazards for coastal communities.”

