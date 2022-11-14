Motorists and pedestrians in and around Gulfport have no doubt noticed in recent weeks random streets being blocked and utility trucks with work crews on the ground as well in buckets as up in the air.

That is because Duke Energy’s plan to move forward with various improvements to the power infrastructure throughout the city is well underway, specifically the overhead and underground power lines.

“Duke Energy is working hard in the Gulfport community to improve reliability, reduce outages, strengthen the power grid against severe weather and prepare our system to serve the growth in this community,” utility spokesperson Ana Gibbs told The Gabber last week. “As part of this commitment, we are conducting major grid improvement projects.”

The overall plan was unveiled to the Gulfport City Council in mid-May. Gibbs outlined in a Nov. 8 email what is happening right now.

Improvements to the overhead power lines are being done along 13th Avenue South, 15th Avenue South, and 49th Street South. Residents in some of those areas can see evidence that new poles have been installed.

Crews are scheduled to start working to install undergrounding lines in the next two months, Gibbs said. Most of those workers will be seen in action on 8th, 9th, and 10th Avenues South, as well as in sections between 49th and 58th Streets South. The other part of that work will take place along Beach Boulevard South.

Duke Energy mailed brochures to residents last week so they can follow along with each phase of the project. Residents should also receive automated calls about two weeks in advance to let them know that crews will be working in their area.

Pole and transformer replacement is happening between 58th and 64th Streets South and along Royal Palm Drive. This kind of work is much less invasive, Gibbs said, so the utility communicates with affected parties when it requires crews to access private property.

“This project will continue into 2023,” she stated.

When reviewing the plans with the City Council in the spring, Duke Energy representatives said that not all city residents would be affected, with the priority placed on those identified as outage-prone. Officials said relocating utilities underground would make them more resistant to storm-related outages as well as cyber attacks. The process has involved obtaining easements in front of homes, which is more accessible and less intrusive than much of the current infrastructure that is in the back of residential lots. There are no plans to trench any yards.

“We take pride in leaving the community the way we found it,” a Duke Energy rep told the council.

Occasionally the relocation work requires that a resident’s meter be moved, and the utility reimburses that cost. The underground work is expected to take a total of about four months.

Customers will have no out-of-pocket costs stemming from the overall project, and Duke Energy will not seek any sort of rate adjustment for several years, according to its representatives.