Vacancies on Pinellas Medical Advisory Council

Are you a Pinellas County resident passionate about public health and safety?
The Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council is accepting applications for two citizen-representatives to serve two-year terms.
The council seats represent Pinellas County Commission District 4 and District 6, and it is “highly preferred” that applicants live in the commission district they apply to represent, according to a Pinellas County press release.
The council studies and analyzes emergency medical services in Pinellas. They also make recommendations to the EMS Authority, the Board of County Commissioners.
Requirements:
- Registered Pinellas voter
- Available to attend quarterly meetings
- Represents business and industry, civic organizations, as well as consumers and lay persons
Apply by Monday, Feb. 28; the BoCC will announce its selected candidates at a future meeting