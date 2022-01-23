Vacancies on Pinellas Medical Advisory Council

Are you a Pinellas County resident passionate about public health and safety?

The Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council is accepting applications for two citizen-representatives to serve two-year terms.

The council seats represent Pinellas County Commission District 4 and District 6, and it is “highly preferred” that applicants live in the commission district they apply to represent, according to a Pinellas County press release.

The council studies and analyzes emergency medical services in Pinellas. They also make recommendations to the EMS Authority, the Board of County Commissioners.

Requirements:

Registered Pinellas voter

Available to attend quarterly meetings

Represents business and industry, civic organizations, as well as consumers and lay persons

Apply by Monday, Feb. 28; the BoCC will announce its selected candidates at a future meeting

Here’s where to find the application.