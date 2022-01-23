Vacancies on Pinellas Medical Advisory Council

by

The logo for Pinellas County Florida featuring a sun drawing and the words "Pinellas County" in white on a blue drawing.
Pinellas County has a vacancy on its Emergency Services Advisory Council.
Courtesy of Pinellas County

Are you a Pinellas County resident passionate about public health and safety?

The Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council is accepting applications for two citizen-representatives to serve two-year terms.

The council seats represent Pinellas County Commission District 4 and District 6, and it is “highly preferred” that applicants live in the commission district they apply to represent, according to a Pinellas County press release.

The council studies and analyzes emergency medical services in Pinellas. They also make recommendations to the EMS Authority, the Board of County Commissioners.

Requirements:

  • Registered Pinellas voter
  • Available to attend quarterly meetings
  • Represents business and industry, civic organizations, as well as consumers and lay persons

Apply by Monday, Feb. 28; the BoCC will announce its selected candidates at a future meeting

Here’s where to find the application.

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!