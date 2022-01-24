Vacancy on Pinellas Land-Use & Development Panel

Pinellas County’s accepting applications for a vacancy on a key local land-use and development panel.

Pinellas County’s Local Planning Agency has a vacancy for a member nominated by Commissioner Pat Gerard, who serves as one of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners’ countywide commissioners.

The planning agency makes recommendations to the BCC about possible changes to the comprehensive plan, land development code, and zoning changes requests.

The LPA has seven members — one nominated by each county commissioners.

Gerard will nominate someone to fill a vacancy left by Paul Wikle, according to Glenn Bailey, county planner.

“He is resigning due to a new position he has taken on that is demanding more of his time and creating time conflicts with his LPA duties. He joined the LPA in 2016 and was reappointed in 2018,” Bailey said. The term ends in November, 2022.

The County will accept applications until Monday, Feb. 14. Interested? Apply at pinellascounty.org/boards. LPA members must also submit financial disclosure forms under state ethics laws.

The BCC will vote on Gerard’s selected nominee.

The BCC also appoints two alternate members to the planning agency panel to serve in the absence of regular members. The Pinellas County School Board also appoints a non-voting members to LPA.