Vacant Seats on St. Petersburg’s Board and Committees

The City of St. Petersburg has a variety of vacant seats on City boards and committees. The City wants to hear from residents interested in serving.

Board of Trustees of the Police Pension Fund

The Board of Trustees of the Police Pension Fund has two open seats. Those interested would be part of the group responsible for the Police Pension Plan.

For more information, visit stpete.org/ppb.

Code Enforcement Board

The Code Enforcement Board has four seats available. This board handles hearings related to the violation of City codes or ordinances. The board has seven members, and St. Petersburg City Council approves board members.

For more information, visit stpete.org/ceb.

Investment Oversight Committee

The Investment Oversight Committee has multiple vacancies; this committee focuses on investment activities.The committee discusses investment strategies, and portfolio management for City investments.

For more information, visit stpete.org/ioc.

Nuisance Abatement Board

The Nuisance Abatement Board has five available spots. This board hears cases involving property allegedly used for illegal activity. The board also has responsibility for helping reduce crime in the city. They achieve this by promoting smart property use and teaching property owners how to prevent nuisances on their properties.

For more information, visit stpete.org/nab.

Find applications and more information at the websites above.