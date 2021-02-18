Valentine’s Art Show Attracts Lonely Hearts 

by

A woman sitting on a swing in an art exhibit with a bright pink background
”I feel like this perfectly encapsulates the St. Pete Art Scene,” said St. Petersburg native and Bay Area Pianist, Gina Spano. Photo by Abby Baker.

On Valentine’s Day weekend, February 12 to 14, Coastal Creative’s art gallery was filled with more than 40 Bay Area artists and art lovers celebrating broken hearts and the single life for the Lonely Hearts Art Show. 

Coastal Creative’s second-ever exhibition of this size welcomed 2D creations, wearable art and sculptures to the warehouse-style space at 2201 1st Ave. S. 

A woman in a face mask standing next to art on a wall
St. Petersburg painter Bridget Ahearn with her female-friendly, body art inspired collection. Photo by Abby Baker.

“I already had an established professional relationship with a lot of St. Petersburg artists,” said gallery curator Stephanie Agudelo. “But for this show, I looked for new artists – anything colorful and interesting.”

On Friday night, the Lonely Fans Comedy Show and Art Gallery made its debut with three St. Petersburg comedians, Dan Bakst, Jon Silman and Danny Bevins, poking fun at the lover’s holiday. 

“We’re going to do one show a month,” Agudelo said. “A zodiac themed show, a photography competition – it’s all in the works.” 

A painting on a wall of a woman looking bored on a cloud with angel wings
“I wanted to incorporate this very lonely, broken-hearted girl, with vandalism incorporated,” said artist Merrick Walker, pointing to the white spray paint on her canvas. Photo by Abby Baker.

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!