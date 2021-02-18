Valentine’s Art Show Attracts Lonely Hearts 

On Valentine’s Day weekend, February 12 to 14, Coastal Creative’s art gallery was filled with more than 40 Bay Area artists and art lovers celebrating broken hearts and the single life for the Lonely Hearts Art Show.

Coastal Creative’s second-ever exhibition of this size welcomed 2D creations, wearable art and sculptures to the warehouse-style space at 2201 1st Ave. S.

“I already had an established professional relationship with a lot of St. Petersburg artists,” said gallery curator Stephanie Agudelo. “But for this show, I looked for new artists – anything colorful and interesting.”

On Friday night, the Lonely Fans Comedy Show and Art Gallery made its debut with three St. Petersburg comedians, Dan Bakst, Jon Silman and Danny Bevins, poking fun at the lover’s holiday.

“We’re going to do one show a month,” Agudelo said. “A zodiac themed show, a photography competition – it’s all in the works.”