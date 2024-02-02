Valentine’s Day Blood Drive in Madeira Beach

Valentine’s Day is a day to give love… or blood. The Madeira Beach Fire Department partnered with OneBlood to hold a blood drive on Feb. 14 in the city hall parking lot. The drive starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. All donors get a $20 eGift card, a long sleeve shirt, and a free wellness checkup. The wellness checkup includes blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count, and cholesterol readings.

To make an appointment, go to oneblood.org/donate-now, and use sponsor code 70648.

Madeira Beach Valentine’s Day Blood Drive

Blood transfusion has been around for hundreds of years. In 1665, English doctor Richard Lower saved the life of a dog during the first successful blood transfusion. Now, nearly 400 years later, donating blood is not just a normal occurrence, but a necessary part of medicine.

According to the American Red Cross, nearly 6.8 million people donate blood each year. This adds up to more than 13 million units of blood collected across the country. This blood goes to surgery patients, cancer patients, and people who suffered traumatic blood loss from injury.

