Vampire Comedy ‘Fangs’ Sinks Its Teeth Into The Beach Theatre

This spooky season, why not contribute to the creation of an original vampire comedy by going to the staged reading of Fangs at The Beach Theatre?

Here’s the synopsis: “He’s a sweet Midwesterner. She’s a vampire who has roamed the earth for hundreds of years. They’re getting married. But first, he has to meet the family. An allegory for interfaith marriage, Fangs playfully explores the challenges and growth when you radically accept someone from outside your tribe.”

Playwright Jenna Jane said she conjured Fangs in 2023 while scrolling social media, when she saw a woman’s post of a meme that said something like, “still waiting to marry into a rich vampire family.”

She thought it was funny, but then she wondered, “Why don’t men fantasize about marrying into a rich vampire family?”

“And then I looked up and I saw my husband, who was wearing headphones and dancing while doing dishes. And the idea for the first scene of Fangs was born,” she said.

Biting Back

In her writing, Jane makes a practice of “subverting genre expectations,” particularly with farce, a genre she said traditionally objectifies women with sexualized tropes, like their clothes falling off, and makes that their only opportunity to be funny.

Vampire fiction is also male-dominated, Jane said, revolving around male storylines and treating women as “passive decorations to be preyed upon.”

The vampires in Fangs belong to a matrilineal culture in which only the females can make more vampires. Jane said she wrote it so that only female vampires bite people in Fangs, as a way to dispel the traditional imagery of women as victims.

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Fangs is also a family comedy that explores generational conflicts.

“Nora, the central vampire, despite the female vampires’ gift of being the only ones to be able to create more vampires, refuses to create more vampires, and it’s like a big thing,” Jane said. “It is a source of contention in the family … it’s your whole culture, and she won’t do it. And she wants to marry a human.”

Steve, the human love interest, is a therapist who lets Nora be herself, whereas the rest of her family is dramatic and reactive, Jane said.

While the family’s origins are unclear, they all live in Tampa Bay.

“You think that the sunlight would be a problem, but … the matriarch of the family fixed that problem by inventing sunscreen, and that’s the source of their fortune,” Jane said.

A Script on its Feet

Sounds hilarious, right? At the staged reading, directed by Ivy Sunflower, the cast will perform with scripts in hand, with no set and minimal props and costumes.

“It’s a way to get a draft of a script on its feet, hear it out loud, get an audience’s reaction to it,” Jane said. “With which comedy is everything. You need to hear what jokes are landing. Getting live audience reactions and feedback before the script is set in stone is so crucial.”

See Fangs at The Beach Theatre

The Beach Theatre, 315 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach. The staged reading of Fangs happens 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. $10-14. A Q&A audience feedback session happens after the reading. thebeachtheatre.org. 727-340-2866.

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