Vegan Decadence at Valhalla Bakery

The vegan lifestyle is growing in popularity, no doubt about it; what was once considered a foodie fad is now part of everyday life. For the longest time, I snubbed my nose at vegan desserts. After all, Alice Waters seemed to know what’s up when she said, “Everything tastes better with butter.” (Not to be confused with Julia Child’s famous butter quote.) But over my years in the kitchen, I’ve not only grown fond of plant-based cooking but I’ve also got some new tastebuds that really dig vegan sweets. And if there’s one place in St. Pete for vegan dessert decadence, it’s Valhalla Bakery.

Vegan Confections

I’m a health and fitness freak. I train every day, eat my veggies, and take my supplements. The word “dessert” is not usually in my vocabulary, nor is it part of my fitness plan. But even I made an excuse to splurge on Valhalla’s confections.

This premier vegan bakery originally hails from Orlando and brings vegan comfort food to a whole new level of sweetness. It is anything but ubiquitous: Giant cookies speckled with sprinkles and stuffed full of frosting, rainbow-layered cake slices, mini cupcakes bedazzled in edible pearls, and stuffed pastries big enough to feed a small family.

Valhalla has an awe-inspiring selection of goods. The day I visited, I had to try their signature stuffed Yolo cookies ($5.50) in both strawberry rainbow and chocolate chunk. Superb. The Blondie bars ($4.50) were huge and the cookie butter bar ($4.50) was out-of-this-world delicious. You can’t go to a bakery without getting a brownie and Valhalla’s chocolate brownie ($4.50) was divine. It’s no wonder their slogan is, “Where your tastebuds go to Heaven.”

There’s More…

In the mood for something savory? Try one of Valhalla’s scones or savory pastries.

I sampled a breakfast turnover ($5.50) loaded with eggs, cheese, and sausage (all vegan) and coated in everything bagel seasoning. It reminded me of one of those breakfast Hot Pockets, only infinitely much better. I also tried a pizza puff ($5.25) with vegan cheese, marinara sauce, and vegan pepperoni, wrapped in a puff pastry. Tip: Heat it up for a hot minute and the inside gets cheesy and gooey. Both were flavorful, massive, and I highly recommend if available on your next visit.

But Valhalla has much more to feast on beyond what’s in their case. In addition to fulfilling bulk cookie, bar, and cupcake orders, they also offer homemade pies ($25) and most impressively, custom-made wedding cakes (starting at $25 for a 5″ cake). They also offer pick up and delivery if you’re really jonesing for an instant sugar rush.

Send your tastebuds to Heaven with the best vegan desserts at Valhalla Bakery.

Valhalla Bakery, 2462 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Tues. Closed., Wed.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-10 pm., Sun., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 727-954-4792,valhallabakery.com