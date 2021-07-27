Vehicle Crashes in Front of Gulfport Welcome Center 

A photo taken from across a street of a silver SUV crashed in a parking lot in front of a building and palms trees.
Photo courtesy of Mike Fagan.

A silver Jeep crashed in front of the Gulfport Welcome Center on Sunday, July 25, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries for the driver and passenger, according to police.  

The driver, David Flack, 52, collided with a street sign and lone palm tree before slowing at 3101 Beach Blvd. S. around 4 p.m.  

“It appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision,” said Gulfport Public Information Officer Thomas Woodman. “The driver was issued a citation for careless driving.” 

The collision resulted in wreckage debris around the Welcome Center’s parking area. Both driver and the passenger were transported to Bayfront Hospital. 

