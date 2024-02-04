City Whys: Veterans Park Gazebo and Williams Pier Swing

Question: When will the gazebo at Veterans Park be repaired? And also, when will the swing be returned to the Williams Pier? —Wanda Strickland

Gazebo and Swing Repairs

Answer: The Gabber Newspaper spoke with Gulfport’s Public Works Director Tom Nicholls to see what we could find out.

“Denis Frain at the Marina is handling the swing. He has it in stock, and will be replacing it early in the week of Feb. 4,” said Nicholls. “Frain stated that the contractor is finishing up repairs on the docks and hopes to work on the gazebo within the next week or two.”

Your City Questions, Answered

