(VIDEO) Boat Fire Extinguished Near Pinellas Point

The U.S. Coast Guard, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, and a search and rescue team from Eckerd College extinguished a fire on a 34-foot boat in Tampa Bay on Monday morning.

A commercial salvage operation on site removed two men from the boat without injuries, according to the Coast Guard Station in St. Petersburg.

The boat fire was located near Pinellas Point.

“Once on scene, we got together with our partner agencies to extinguish the fire and help establish a safety zone to keep other vessel traffic out of harm’s way,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Klipin, the coxswain for Station St. Petersburg. “We also monitored the fire due to the potential for impacting the environment.”

The vessel’s owner was coordinating with commercial salvage for removal operations, according to the Coast Guard.