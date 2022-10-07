(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash

by

a car, upside down and badly damaged.
The scene of a fatal car crash in St. Petersburg.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg.

Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said police were already in the area responding to another potential burglary in progress.

Gualtieri said the owner of the Maserati had left the keys in the car of the unlocked vehicle near 62nd Avenue and 28th Street North.

The Pinellas sheriff said deputies saw the sports car theft. A PCSO helicopter was following the car.

The Maserati reached speeds as high as 123 mph, according PCSO.

PCSO said Keondrick Lang, 15, was driving the stolen car without headlights and lost control, drove over a curb, hit a business sign, and the car flipped.

There were two passengers also in the car. Mario Bonilla, 15, was killed in the crash.

Malachi Daniels, 16, suffered life-threatening injuries. Lang suffered critical injuries, according PCSO.

Gualtieri said the teens attend St. Petersburg and Northeast high schools.

 

 

by Mike Sunnucks

