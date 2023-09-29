Vintage Clothing Store Shopping in St. Pete

As someone who may have a slight shopping addiction, I love spending my Sunday mornings at vintage clothing stores. I’m always on the hunt for secondhand shirts, shorts, and even shoes to add to my closet.

Thrifting is great, but most shops close on Sundays. So, here are my top three vintage clothing shops in Pinellas for a Sunday shopping experience. All of these stores allow customers to bring in clothes to either sell or trade.

Second Worn

A newer store to the Pinellas vintage community, but they bring some heat.

Second Worn curates a wide selection of vintage and streetwear clothing. Customers can find men’s, women’s, and unisex clothes all around the store. It doesn’t just stop there; customers can buy hats, posters, scarves, and sneakers for a low price.

I scored one helluva framed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poster at this shop. He now resides next to my living room TV.

For the vintage girlies out there who might not be into the streetwear style, don’t worry — Second Worn has an amazing women’s section with baby tees, mini skirts, and cute Y2K pieces.

7410 Gulf Blvd., St Pete Beach. Tues.-Fri., 12-7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Full Court Classics

Almost two years ago, Full Court moved into their Central Avenue location from Clearwater. It’s dangerous for my bank account, though, because it takes me 15 minutes to drive over there now rather than 45 minutes

This is definitely the spot for all streetwear and skateboarding attire. Full Court somehow always finds the holy grail of vintage T-shirts. Along with that, their men’s and women’s shoe selection and prices will never let you down.

Full Court even sell their own merch with original designs but also some parody versions of recognizable logos.

The women’s section here is only one rack, so most of the clothes you’ll find are more unisex.

1016 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Mon.-Thurs., 12-7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wendy’s Closet

This may be the most chaotic store you can walk into, but I promise you will find something unique in here. Employees are all around the ginormous store, I suggest finding one and asking where certain clothes are, because you will be confused and lost in there all day.

Wendy’s Closet has something for actually everybody. I wish I was kidding. Please, someone buy one of their thousands of cowboy boots. Those shoes deserve to see the light of day.

Wendy herself will most likely assist you during your shopping adventure. She knows exactly where everything is, and she will hype you up when you find what you like.

2107 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Thurs.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.