Tampa Bay’s largest monthly vintage market is on the move. Vintage Marché will open their new location, at 2906 34th St. S. in St Pete (right next to the Aldi), in time for the September market, Sept. 2-4. In addition to being in a new location, Vintage Marche has new vendors and new vintage treasures for you to peruse.

Open one weekend a month only – the first weekend – Vintage Marché has an almost cult-like following among thrifters and fans of retro ephemera. Originally Brocante Market near 3 Daughters Brewing, current owner Paul Donofrio took the helm in Dec. 2019. They moved into their new location over the summer.