‘Vintage St. Pete & Pinellas, Volume 3’: Keep St. Pete Weird

Leafing through the pages of Bill DeYoung’s Vintage St. Pete & Pinellas, Volume 3 (St. Petersburg Press, 2023), you begin to sense how rapidly good times in the Sunshine City have changed in the last few decades. The book ­— a third collection of DeYoung’s St. Pete Catalyst spotlights documenting “people, places, and traditions gone by” — highlights a city where life was decidedly less chichi, but equally unique.

Way Before Yelp

Consider, for instance, a big night out. Pinellas residents of the 1960s would have flocked to Clearwater’s Kapok Tree, a sprawling affair with twelve themed dining rooms lavishly decorated in plantings and classical statuary. On the menu: only four entrees, all of them meat.

What about the arts? For a little taste of culture, there was the Beaux Arts Gallery and Coffeehouse, housed in the ramshackle former Royal Palm Hotel. On the scene you might find poetry readings, folk concerts, or art shows. With cameo appearances by Beat superstar Jack Kerouac and a then-unknown Jim Morrison.

And the famous St. Petersburg Pier (then in its “Inverted Pyramid” design)? Vintage St. Pete & Pinellas, Volume 3 documents that one time in the 1970s that sculptor Rockne Krebs tried to light it up — with a laser show. This early attempt at public art was spectacular when it worked. Which was about half the time, though it may have inspired a reported UFO sighting.

Don’t Forget Gulfport

The book covers a wide sweep of St. Petersburg life. There are sections on local restaurants, local personalities, and movies and TV produced in Pinellas, and historical spots such as the St. Petersburg City Theatre.

Vintage St. Pete & Pinellas, Volume 3 also makes a few fascinating stops in Gulfport. You can read all about the history of our iconic Casino (and why “casino” doesn’t always mean slot machines). Or learn about Gulfport’s brush with Tinseltown, when a gritty drama about feuding military school cadets called The Strange One was filmed on Stetson’s campus (formerly Florida Military Academy). Or that one time they filmed some of Spring Breakers in the Gulfport Police Department.

Snapshot Collection

While the historically inclined will appreciate DeYoung’s well-researched and lavishly illustrated accounts, you don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy Vintage St. Pete & Pinellas, Volume 3. DeYoung’s portraits are immersive, his journalist’s eye bringing historical people and places to life in warm, vivid detail.

The only thing I found lacking in this fabulous slice of St. Petersburg life were more stories centered on women. While there are some notable exceptions, including a fascinating sketch of The Chattaway’s longtime proprietor, Jillian Frers, women tend to play a supporting role in the history related in the book. Given the challenges of finding women’s stories in historical records, which often emphasize the stories of men or simply do not record women’s experiences, this isn’t necessarily surprising. But, one could argue, that’s all the more reason to find them and write them.

All told, however, Vintage St. Pete & Pinellas, Volume 3 is a fascinating snapshot — heck, a whole family album — of real life and real people in a city which all too often caters to visitors’ or developers’ fantasies.