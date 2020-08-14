Virtual Learning and After-School on the Beach

St. Pete Beach Parks and Recreation is providing a Virtual Learning Assistance Program at the St. Pete Beach Community Center. The program allows for smaller groups of kids, with a dedicated staff member monitoring their engagement with the PCS online curriculum. This is not a tutoring program but oversight for children working with MyPCS online curriculum.

Looking for more fun for the kids? St. Pete Beach’s Licensed After School program has games, sports, homework time, swimming and more. Transportation provided from Azalea Elementary and Gulf Beaches Elementary.

Go to spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245.