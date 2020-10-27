Visitors May Flock to St. Pete Beach 

St. Pete Beach has been named one of this fall’s top 10 vacation destinations by TripAdvisor.

According to TripAdvisor, St. Pete Beach was listed #4 out of 10 domestic locations to travel to this season for those hoping to enjoy the outdoors.

Florida actually claimed four of the 10 spots on the list, including Clearwater Beach, Key Largo and Key West.

“Outdoor adventures, which have gained popularity since the beginning of the pandemic, are continuing to interest travelers this fall,” stated the TripAdvisor website. “In fact, 61 percent of U.S. travelers are more likely to consider outdoor or nature trips.”

Congrats St. Pete Beach!