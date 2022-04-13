Vitale Brothers ‘Birds and Bees’ in Gulfport

by

A abstract painting with colors and cherubs
The Birds and the Bees is a spring-themed art show sponsored by The Vitale Brothers. Check out the three siblings’ Gulfport studio.
Aaron Tullo

For the first time in 10 years, the muralist sibling trio, The Vitale Brothers, have an art show featuring St. Petersburg artists. 

The renowned brothers, (Paul, Johnny, and Joey) want to see local art lovers at The Birds and the Bees at their Gulfport studio this Friday.

The show will feature Vitale Brothers work, but also emerging and well-known local creators such as Jujmo, Aaron Tullo, Leo Gomez, Inkbeard, and others. 

The brothers have splashed murals all over St. Petersburg. You may have seen their handiwork at the historic Playhouse Theater –the Marilyn Monroe mural – or the Morean Arts Center – the giant fist that’s part of the Power to the Patients campaign – but it’s not often people can peek into their private work space. 

“We’re easing back into the scene with this amazing lineup of artists we’ve been fans of for a while!” The Vitale Brothers posted on their Instagram page. 

A man with a ball cap, sunglasses and a beard standing in front of a mural of a raised fist that reads "Prices are now a patient's right"; Power to the patients; Demand them; Powertothepatients.org"
“If you know St. Pete, you know the Vitale Brothers.”
Vitale Brothers

New to the scene, St. Petersburg muralist Aaron Tullo painted his first public work, a towering pocket watch, on the Old Northeast Jewelers building in 2018. Self-described as his best work, people also know Tullo for his collage-style mural that stretches along the St. Pete Fishing Outfitters.

He’s since worked on larger projects with the Vitale Brothers, and is happy to exhibit at the spring show.

“I was fortunate enough to be working with them, helping out on jobs,” Tullo said. “I was always a fan. If you know St. Pete, you know the Vitale Brothers.”

He will show his graphical, colorful, Renaissance-inspired painting collection on wood at Friday’s show.

The Birds and the Bees will also feature live music by The Wrenchers, plus a Tiki bar.

The Birds and the Bees The Vitale Brothers Studio, 5013 20th Ave. S., April 25. 7-11 p.m. vitalebrothers.com

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!