Vitale Brothers ‘Birds and Bees’ in Gulfport

For the first time in 10 years, the muralist sibling trio, The Vitale Brothers, have an art show featuring St. Petersburg artists.

The renowned brothers, (Paul, Johnny, and Joey) want to see local art lovers at The Birds and the Bees at their Gulfport studio this Friday.

The show will feature Vitale Brothers work, but also emerging and well-known local creators such as Jujmo, Aaron Tullo, Leo Gomez, Inkbeard, and others.

The brothers have splashed murals all over St. Petersburg. You may have seen their handiwork at the historic Playhouse Theater –the Marilyn Monroe mural – or the Morean Arts Center – the giant fist that’s part of the Power to the Patients campaign – but it’s not often people can peek into their private work space.

“We’re easing back into the scene with this amazing lineup of artists we’ve been fans of for a while!” The Vitale Brothers posted on their Instagram page.

New to the scene, St. Petersburg muralist Aaron Tullo painted his first public work, a towering pocket watch, on the Old Northeast Jewelers building in 2018. Self-described as his best work, people also know Tullo for his collage-style mural that stretches along the St. Pete Fishing Outfitters.

He’s since worked on larger projects with the Vitale Brothers, and is happy to exhibit at the spring show.

“I was fortunate enough to be working with them, helping out on jobs,” Tullo said. “I was always a fan. If you know St. Pete, you know the Vitale Brothers.”

He will show his graphical, colorful, Renaissance-inspired painting collection on wood at Friday’s show.

The Birds and the Bees will also feature live music by The Wrenchers, plus a Tiki bar.

The Birds and the Bees The Vitale Brothers Studio, 5013 20th Ave. S., April 25. 7-11 p.m. vitalebrothers.com