Voice Your Vote Aims to Get You to the Ballot Box

Early on in the quarantine, Michelle Passoff found she needed something to occupy her time.

“I had to adjust to the quarantine,” says the St. Petersburg resident. Then she thought, “Why yell at the television? Do something.”

That something evolved into Voice Your Vote 2020, a project featuring an original song and video written and performed by a group of Tampa Bay songwriters, performers, music and video producers and other professional contributors of all ages and ethnicities, urging people to vote. Passoff spearheaded the project by making phone calls to local artists and producers from her kitchen table.

She calls herself an activist for the possibility that everyone should have a great life.

“We wanted to give inspiration not information,” she says. “The project soon took on a life of its own as more and more people stepped forward.”

The music video, released August 10, was filmed with six dancers and singers at various locations around the Tampa Bay – Ybor City, Curtis Hixon Park, south St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach. The catchy tune and timely message to all Americans is to register – and to vote November 3.

“What is incredible about this project is that it was created by a diverse group of creative folks who did not know each other at the outset and had never met except on Zoom,” she says. “We range in age from 16 to 75 years old, the song is in English and Spanish, and the style is dance hall with a bit of rap. What everyone has in common is a shared commitment to encourage fellow Americans to vote.”

To expand on the community aspect, Voice Your Vote 2020 creators invite organizations, community groups, businesses and sponsors to participate in the project by posting the music video on their website and social media. In exchange, Voice Your Vote 2020 will post partner logos and links on its website and social media.

Those interested in link sharing with Voice Your Vote 2020 should contact Michelle Passoff at 813-453-1944, phone or text.

Watch the music video, read the lyrics and find more information on the website.