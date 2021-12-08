Voices: Dec. 9

How Did Larry Die?

I read the article this a.m. about Larry and what is listed (is) powerful. Let his widow know to go obtain his medical records, which she is entitled to, and compare what is on there to what is listed on the death certificate. If in fact they list COVID/pneumonia as his admitting diagnosis then she has a right to have this on his death certificate. I have worked in the hospital system for the past 15 years and still am. Omitting and falsifying a chartered diagnosis is a concern and frowned upon. –Joanne Banno, Gulfport

Festival of (Mini) Trees

The Gulfport Historical Society Board of Directors would like to thank all those who made this past weekend’s Festival of (Mini) Trees auction fundraiser a success. Thank you to the 20 different artists who participated, the volunteers who set up the exhibit at the museum, the library and the night of the auction. Thanks also to Barbara Banno for letting us use Stella’s for the auction and to auctioneer Philip Bailey. Last but not least, thank you to all who came out and supported the event, and who placed the winning bids for a unique holiday art tree. –Nicole Spence, Amanda Hagood, Cathy Salustri Loper, Margarete Tober, Bob Bates, David Kanter and Jim Thaler

Thoughts on Thanksgiving & the New Year

The American Thanksgiving Day holiday has come and gone. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of climate change, and a hundred other problems that can be named, the need to express gratitude continues. You’re still alive, if you can read The Gabber. There are opportunities to get things right in our region during the new year. It may happen. Give thanks that you can do some good for your neighbors and yourself during the months ahead. I learned several things during the Thanksgiving Day season. First: I learned that Congress never asked for an annual celebration of Plymouth Colony or any other colony, so there’s no need to dress in Pilgrim costumes and to sing hymns about Plymouth Rock. I participated in a church service that never mentioned Massachusetts. Cranberry sauce and pumpkin pies were mentioned, but it was acknowledged there are many people, in many places, who enjoy the autumn harvest. Sauerkraut and potatoes are popular with some families, and you can serve conch chowder and key lime pie, and anything else that seems appropriate. What do you like to eat on special days?

What’s needed are national holidays that are multiracial, multicultural, and multi-regional. It may happen for Thanksgiving Day. In the meantime, put the New Years Day holiday to good use. It doesn’t belong to this group or that group, and New Years Day isn’t associated with a particular time or place in history. According to some reports, it’s the most popular holiday in the world, although there are different traditions in the different nations. In the Philippines, there’s lots of noise, in order to drive away evil spirits. People in Denmark smash dishes on their doorsteps. In the rowdy areas in Cuba, pedestrians are doused with buckets of water.

In our region, there are several shell mounds. We’re reminded that indigenous people lived in Gulfport and St. Petersburg long before the Europeans arrived. The first day of thanksgiving in our area may have taken place thousands of years ago. Keep asking, “What happened to those people? How do we honor their memory?” Native Americans live in today’s Sunshine State. It’s important to ask, “How do we work for peace with justice for all of the nations?” There’s a need to get things right in Florida. New Years Day is famous for promises of good behavior but there have been too many broken promises. Make some progress in the new year. —Robert Murphy, Pinellas Point