Voices: Don’t Say Gay, Dogs and Muffins

Dog Help

A few weeks ago, we ran a letter from a lady who wanted a small dog and has had trouble finding one. The outpouring of offers of help and support have touched us all here at the paper. When we learn that Ms. Hall has a new furry BFF, we promise to let you know. Until then, if you want to reach out to her, you can email us at info@thegabber.com – we’re sending along everything you send us! –Cathy Salustri Loper, publisher

Do Say Gay

Nowhere does it say “Gay” in the bill. This is so that sexual identity and gender ideology are not spoken to 5-9 year olds. Nothing wrong with this bill. As a parent of school-age children, I support this bill. If you are for the speaking of these discussions to 5-9 year olds, then there is something wrong with you. Polling done shows that the majority of people polled about the content of this bill, support it. Stop being political The Gabber. And great job making your page mirror that of the dailywire.com. –Zack Mills, via Facebook

Muffin Delivery

How sweet! Kopper Kitchen was my favorite breakfast place in the area -Mark Grantham (@marklgrantham), via Instagram