Voices: Feb. 24 Letters to the Editor

Happy Birthday Corporal Corricelli

What a memorable experience my husband and I had on Feb. 5. We saw this event listed in The Gabber. Almost 200 vehicles, cars, Jeeps, and motorcycles were in the parade that cruised by Marine veteran Bart Corricelli’s home in Treasure Island, to celebrate his 100th birthday. Some were decorated with flags, banners and one bore a large picture of Corricelli when he was a young Marine. We gathered at Paradise Lutheran Church and Michelle Jackson did a perfect job of organizing the drive-by event. An honor guard and color guard joined in. A prayer was offered and we were on our way. As we passed his home Corporal Corricelli was sitting under a tent, along with his family. To see this 100-year-old Marine continue to salute as flags went by was very emotional. Four Marines in full dress uniform were standing by. He has received more than 400 birthday cards to date. Happy 100 years young and thank you Marine Corporal Bart Corricelli for your service to our country, which continues to be free because of your sacrifice. Thank you to all you veterans for your service. –Kathryn and Bernie Hartman, South Pasadena

Love of a Lifetime

I just read a very nice story that you wrote about Don and Miki Vaughan. I met my sufficient other in 1975 at Gulfport On The Rocks; he was a hippie and I had three children and had to be a responsible person, so after a year we split up. In 2015 we met up again after 40 years and have been together ever since. Difference is, I asked him to dance! Thanks for the great story! –Peggy Hansford, St. Petersburg