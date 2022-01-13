Voices: January 13 Letters to the Editor

Little Free Pantry

[My] Sister and I fill the library food box once a month. We had heard rumors that people more fortunate than others were raiding the box. I did not believe it to be true until I saw it on Monday, Dec. 27 while filling the box. I now understand why the box sits empty. We will find a more personal way to help the truly needy. Shame on the greedy, especially during the holidays. The incidents we witnessed were disheartening but I believe Gulfport is an amazing place with the majority of its citizens being kind, giving, and generous. –J. Leigh Woolf, St. Petersburg

Gulfport Rebound

Standing here in the peaceful outdoors it’s easy to critique the operations of a city, business, or individual. But out here when chaotic times come-a-calling, nature resets its operations and counts on its environment for safety and security. Birds hunker down, animals retreat to their dens, and marine life heads for the depths or the estuaries until the “storm” subsides. For certain, no one can predict when this current COVID storm will subside… Enter Gulfport Rebound! Refreshing as the first cold front of autumn or the cleansing rain of spring, a program designed to acquire and retain funds within city limits to assist the residents and businesses blows into town! I’m inspired and hopeful for a trend to follow for upcoming festivals and fundraisers to continue to build on this sustainable model for a strong, healthy, successful Gulfport! –Kurt Zuelsdorf, Gulfport