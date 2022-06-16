Voices: Letters To (and From) the Editor

Is This What We Are Becoming?

This morning, while on my daily “Doggy Walk” in Gulfport, I noticed that someone had vandalized our neighbor’s Trump flag. In the process, they also damaged a section of fence. This flag has been displayed at their home for the last six years without event. Our neighbors are retired, in their 80s, and lifelong Gulfport residents. At present, they are out of town at the bedside of their youngest son (an active police officer) who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. This follows the loss of their second son earlier this year to cancer, and a third son lost to cancer before that. I hope that whomever committed this act reads this note and has the courage and decency to apologize and effect repairs to their property. –Lamar Everett, Gulfport

SunRunner

After seeing the letters from some (poorly informed) readers regarding the new SunRunner BRT project, I want to weigh in. With gas prices rising, and the continuing climate change we are experiencing, public transit improvements are necessary and beneficial for everyone. Car drivers seem to believe they are entitled to as much space as they could ever want, and any space dedicated to anything besides cars is a waste of money. Newsflash: Not everyone owns a car, or can even drive one. Many cannot afford it, or are of an advanced age where driving isn’t feasible. For those people, public transit is an important option. By denying these people improved public transit with better speed and frequency, you are saying they are worth less than car drivers. The buses have the ability to move significantly more people than cars could, and are taking what is effectively excess road space to do so. Quit your whining, and let improvements happen. Public transit is good. Too much space is already dedicated to cars. I hope we reduce car lanes even more so you choose to ride the bus instead. Please actually research how public transit investment improves an area before you knee-jerk react because you have less space for your car. -Levi Kidder, Gulfport

Thanks for a Great Pride

The LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library wants to thank everyone who supported Gulfport’s second Pride celebration on June 4, especially Suzie King (SIK Promotions), Councilmember Paul Ray, Ester Venouziou (LocalShops1), the City of Gulfport, the 135 businesses and nonprofits that had booths lining Beach Boulevard, the Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band, sponsors – Gulfport Merchants Chamber, Pinellas Community Foundation, Caddy’s Gulfport, A Friend Who Bakes, Cosmic Eye Creations, Frontier Communications, Furman Marketing, Gulfport Beach Bazaar, Leaf Home Water, Solutions, Let It Be, Olympus Printing, OUTCOAST, Paw Paw’s Pet Boutique, Power Home Remodeling, Qi Crystal Energy, Stella’s, Stella’s Sundries, The Tiki Bar and Grill, Travel Smart Vacations – and the thousands of friends and families who braved heavy rain warnings to enjoy the day. We appreciate the coverage by Channels 8, 9 and 10, WEDU, Tampa Bay Times, Creative Loafing, Watermark, The Patch, 83 Degrees Media, I Love the Burg, Catalyst and other media. These are frightening times for LGBTQ children, families and all who believe in the American promise of “liberty and justice for all.” We regret The Gabber chose not to cover the June 4 celebration; embracing inclusion is why Gulfport is so very special. On behalf of the board –Susan Gore, Board President, LGBTQ Resource Center, on behalf of Marcus Afzali, Kelsey Dye, Christine Grossman, Sally Otto, & Greg Stemm

I was extremely disappointed that the recent Gabber did not have any photos or articles about Gulfport Pride celebration on Saturday, June 4. I saw coverage on numerous TV stations and in the newspapers. What a shame that our local paper, The Gabber, neglected to showcase Gulfport Pride. I hope in the future you will be more gay-friendly and inclusive in your news coverage. –Rhoda Levine, Gulfport

I am extremely disappointed that there was not one article about Gulfport Pride in The Gabber. All local news stations ran segments about Gulfport Pride. It seems apparent that you may have a problem with the gay community since you did not include Gulfport Pride or any Pride-related articles in The Gabber. Hopefully in the future you will be more inclusive of all communities. –Rosalie Barbieri, Gulfport

Why We Didn’t Run Post-Event Pride Coverage

The Gabber did give advance coverage of the event on June 2 and we, unlike some media outlets mentioned in one letter, cover LGBTQ+ issues and events weekly in print and more than weekly on our website, thegabber.com. We’re committed to covering LGBTQ+ issues and people throughout the year, not only when there’s a street festival. In the past two years – since our family bought the paper – we’ve moved away from post-event coverage and towards pre-event coverage, because this better serves our community. Anyone who picks up the newspaper or reads us online can attest to this. On occasion, we will post reader photos in our Gabber Life feature, or photos from our Instagram (@gabberlife), but by and large we run pre-event coverage. It is disingenuous to insinuate we are not allies. We get criticism on a regular basis for us being “too woke” because of our LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter coverage, and that criticism does nothing but strengthen our resolve to continue to cover these issues. We support and endeavor to serve all members of our community, across all political and religious spectrums, regardless of race or SOGI. –Cathy Salustri Loper, Gulfport

Correction

In the June 2 edition of The Gabber, we wrote that it took an artist less than a week to complete a painting on a car door. The artist took only three days.