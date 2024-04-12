Voices: Letters to the Editor April 11

The Gabber Newspaper‘s April 11 Letters to the Editor

Mayor Sam Henderson’s Statement

By now many citizens will have watched the five-minute, rage-filled rant of Mayor Henderson. His behavior was beneath us: the citizens of Gulfport; we deserve better and we recently voted accordingly to have what we believe to be the best representation for our city.

In addition to being unseemly and unprofessional; the Mayor’s rant was disingenuous; if he was really upset about the tone of the election “on both sides,” why didn’t he withdraw his endorsement of [Tom] Bixler?

It truly does depend on whose ox is being gored.

—Maureen McCormick, Gulfport

Mr. Mayor,

I was disappointed at your unprofessional behavior at the April 2 Council meeting!!

I live in Town Shores and, along with my husband have been to many Gulfport council meetings.

Former Mayor Yakes always conducted himself professionally and fairly. He listened to the people of Gulfport and considered their needs and opinions. He was a man of the people. When his council members disagreed with him, he worked with them until they reached an agreement. He did not become sarcastic or belligerent; he understood they were also working for the betterment of the people of Gulfport. It was beautiful to see everyone working together. It is the mayor’s job to bring his council together, not divide them.

Since you took office, it has been very apparent that you get ruffled feathers when someone does not agree with you or your idea. You frequently become sarcastic and verbally demean them.

You have one councilman [sic] who never disagrees with you. It appears this person does not have a mind of their own. I am sure they do, but they are afraid to disagree with you. This kind of atmosphere causes a waste of time and stifles growth/progress.

Mr. Mayor, if you can not work to unite the council, then please step out of the way.

—Gerri Angel, Gulfport

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

In the March 21 The Gabber Newspaper, you quote Mayor Henderson’s reaction to the reelection of April Thanos to our city council as follows: “I… will do my best to work with that person…”

Does Mr. Henderson not know her name after serving with her for four years? Or is he just being rude? Time for Mr. Henderson to get on with business. It’s possible that Ms. Thanos will represent Gulfport for a long time. I certainly hope so.

—Lynda Porter

Read the Gulfport Ward I election results.

Read the April 4 letters to the editor.