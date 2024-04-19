Voices: Letters to the Editor April 18

The Gabber Newspaper‘s April 18 Letters to the Editor

ADU: Accessory Dwelling Unit

A recent Gulfport City Council meeting made clear that the majority opposes Accessory Dwelling Units. (I’ve wanted to convert the detached garage with bathroom on my double lot to an ADU. Zoning says no.) A St. Pete statistic was uttered briefly and sounded odd.

So I called Derek Kilborn, manager of the Urban Planning and Historic Preservation Division. “Isn’t St. Pete welcoming of ADUs?” I asked first. “Absolutely!” he said, chronicling the zoning changes since 2007 that led to, in 2022 and 2023, 86 and 110 permitted ADUs, respectively. “We’ve been aggressive about ADUs,” which he called “invisible density” and “a way to increase housing stock but protect neighborhood character.”

The AARP and many other groups support them. Sarah Gottlieb wrote in the Stetson Law Review that ADUs “offer a solution for baby boomers and millennials” and others. It’s a good read.

So this aging single earner and parent can’t add a dwelling unit, but you know what was allowed? A fast-food drive-through with an intercom that faces my home. A council member said to me, “I guess that’s what happens when you live next to commercial.” No, dear sir. The bank and McDonald’s cited as precedents do not have intercoms directed toward residential. I hear not a peep from the new medical building. The noise next door ebbs and flows, but it’s unpredictable. That councilman [sic] suggested calling the police. After contacting Purple Square (“the city allowed it”) and city officials, and much more, it’s tempting but not what I ever wanted to do.

—Jody McMaster, Gulfport

Classified Ads

I am very happy to say that I used a Handyman that The Gabber had in its classifieds. I used Handyman Services and David Modlin did a great job and kept the place clean. And charged a fair price.

—Stuart Hollman

Updated April 16, 11:28 a.m.

A story published on April 8 talks about a private bottle club that patrons of the Sazerac Lounge go to after leaving the bar. The Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent clarified to The Gabber Newspaper that although he cannot personally confirm it, his officers told him the club is the All Stars Club.

