Voices: Letters to the Editor April 21

Speaking Out

Thank you for Abby Baker’s story on Florida Humanity’s $10,000 grant for “SpeakOut: Intersections of LGBTQ Identity and Aging, Art, Law, Literature and Faith”. Thanks, too, for highlighting the inaugural event on how changing hearts through dialogue with LGBTQ service members led military leaders to support repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” To give credit where credit is due, however, the Florida Humanities grant is to the Gulfport Library, not the LGBTQ Resource Center. Library director Dave Mather is the project director who shepherded the proposal through to success. The Resource Center deeply appreciates the library’s and the City of Gulfport’s ongoing support. –Susan Gore

Clam Bayou Litter

Earth Day is coming. We took pictures taken yesterday as we pedaled on the bike path through Clam Bayou alongside the golf course. The debris and litter within the backwaters was quite a shock to us. Over the years we have taken our dinghy or kayak back in the bayou and, using our net, picked up now and then litter. We have never seen it accumulate to this degree in such an inaccessible place. We would like to remind boaters, bicyclists, walkers, and any human : Please don’t litter! As the owl in a television commercial said when we were children sixty years ago, “Give a hoot! Don’t pollute!” Hopefully the city or golf course employees will be able to do the necessary cleanup in this rather removed location. –Rick and Debby Smith, Cincinnati, OH

