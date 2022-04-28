Voices: Letters to the Editor, April 28

Win Where?

Anyone who has ridden or driven around Gulfport in the last year has certainly seen the Winway construction sites, both pending and finished. These expensive, ersatz Gulfport houses are now taking up whole blocks (just go to 26th Avenue and 53rd Street). The extent of Winway’s real estate share is one of the reasons that real estate and rental costs have skyrocketed. However, my deeper concern is that continuing “Winwayization” of Gulfport will undermine what Gulfportians hold dear: its diversity, particular economic, and its weirdness, or funkiness, or whatever you want to call it. Sometimes Winway buys property before it ever reaches the market. Therefore, I hope those who are planning to sell their house or property look first for other buyers who might be more interested in keeping Gulfport qua Gulfport. –Barbara Maltby, Gulfport

Business Recycling

I am writing to “The Gabber” today on behalf of my Environmental Advocacy class at Stetson University College of Law. For my environmental project, my classmate and I wanted to implement a recycling program at Caddy’s Treasure Island. We chose Caddy’s because I am a Treasure Island local and my classmate’s best friend works there as a server. Before we would go in to have a meeting with the general manager, (who unfortunately ended up leaving before our project was complete) my classmate and I wanted to do some background research into what local Treasure Island restaurants recycled. The unfortunate truth we found out: The majority of them did not. The road to getting a recycling program is tedious and initially not cost-efficient. However, in the long run, this is clearly the best option to protect our local beaches. Through the Energy, Climate Change and Economic Security Act of 2008, the Florida Legislature has established a statewide recycling goal of 75% by 2020. Unfortunately, after peaking at 50% in 2014, the recycling rate has continued to decline since that time. The recycling rate in 2018 was 49%. There are a few reasons why Florida is not achieving its recycling goal. Most people assume they know what is recyclable and what is not. This is leading to a mess at facilities across the state, and tons of cardboard, glass, and metal that could be reused ends up sitting in a landfill instead. Additionally, recycling needs to be somewhat clean, meaning there should be no leftover residue or moisture. 30% of things people put out for recycling does not actually get recycled, and it’s classified as trash. Officials say that just a little more work done by citizens will keep mounds of trash from the landfills, and back to the recycle stream instead. –Emily Thompson, Treasure Island; and Lillian Johnson, Gulfport

Council, Please Fix Water, Trash Bill Inequities

I‘m pleased to note that our beloved Gulfport is currently flush with COVID-19 recovery compensation and other grant money, enough so that Council pay raises and sundry city amenities and services are being readily funded. Now is the ideal time to also give singles, including seniors on limited incomes, and small Gulfport households a break. How about Council addressing and updating the long-delayed and neglected issue of utility bills? Residents who barely use half the monthly water limit allowable as a base cost have long been unfairly charged and affected. Why must one pay the same amount for water usage as those who use twice as much? Plus, if only one garbage pickup a week is needed why shouldn’t that bill be adjusted down from those who require two? Less use, less service should equal lower utility charges, otherwise those who are less of a burden on resources and services are subsidizing those who max them out. This is not rocket science. The billing system can be tweaked. Gulfport can fix this. All it takes is attention and will by the Council and city manager to do the right thing. Environmentally and economically, those who tread more gently on earth deserve support and a raise, too! –Jude Bagatti, Gulfport

Protecting Paradise

Editor’s Note: In honor of Earth Day, we asked our e-newsletter readers what changes they’d made or planned to make to protect our corner of paradise. Here’s what they told us:

Today is my first full paycheck on my new job. At work day’s end, I will order spring water five-gallon monthly delivery service and will order two top five gallon pumps from Am*z*n. We will now make use of the cabinet-ful of aluminum, steel, and plastic water bottles that have been gathering dust for so long. Yay Mother Earth and Her waterways! Gratitude to my employer for paying a living wage to make these purchases possible, too. –Pat Harbachuk, Diana Hall Tanner, Jackie O’Donnell (Pharmacy Technician staying with us while she completes her internship at W*lg**ns) and Bunny Harbachuk (Canine member of the house)