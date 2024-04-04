Voices: Letters to the Editor April 4

The Gabber Newspaper‘s April 4 Letters to the Editor

Gulfport Elections

Please be clear, transparent, and accurate in your latest reporting (March 28).

The Gabber Newspaper, in attempts to again address Mr. Bixler’s complaints about the political affiliation of “postcards,” has failed to provide the clarity required. The new article (see page 13 in the current issue — March 28) simply concludes that the Gulfport City Clerk said that Florida Statutes 105 and 106 states that “a candidate is not allowed to run or campaign as part of a political party… they are allowed to state their political affiliation, but they can’t run as part of that party.” OK, so the postcards are OK? Not OK? Cliff hanger.

First, if The Gabber would have read Section 105 of the Statute, one realizes that this section pertains to judicial candidates. Why associate it with the recent Ward I race?

Secondly, the incumbent did not run as a partisan candidate. Could The Gabber possibly have mentioned this? Not making this clear to readers feeds to continued accusations.

Third, one has to read the entire applicable Florida State Statute Section 106 to understand what it means and how it applies to the recent election:

The incumbent did not state her political affiliation in her political advertisements (show them if she did).

This section also does not prevent a political advertisement from stating the candidates partisan-related experience. (um, the postcards).

No matter how hard the opponent (and maybe The Gabber) still wishes it were so, the incumbent did not run a “party affiliation” campaign.

Then this…

It’s one thing for The Gabber to now want to seek clarification from State Statutes to see if the independently sent postcards violated state law, and it’s another thing not wanting to do the same verification with state law regarding the opponent’s advertisement tactics.

I communicated with both The Gabber and elected officials that endorsed the opponent (Mayor [Sam] Henderson, Council member Christine Brown, Council member Paul Ray, and Council member Ian O’Hara) regarding State Statute Section 106.143 (d)(4).

I ask the endorsers (via their city email) if, as required by state law, they provided “specific approval in writing to the candidate to make such representation” prior to The Gabber ad where they each were depicted endorsing or supporting the opponent. Not one elected official responded. Not meeting this state requirement is a violation with penalties. The Gabber told me it wasn’t their job to check if candidates are meeting or not meeting state statute mandates. (Publisher’s note: The Gabber Newspaper told Roman editorial staff did not fact-check advertising.)

Bottom line, with the March 28 Gabber piece questioning the postcards against state regulations, it’s clear that double standard exists, whereby meeting state requirements mattered regarding the incumbent, but not the opponent.

(My letter to elected officials can be requested from the City via public records request).

—Yolanda Roman

Read the story discussed above about the most recent City Why’s regarding non-partisan elections.

Want More Election News?

The Gabber Newspaper covers elections on the South Pinellas beaches, Gulfport, and South Pasadena. Want to make an informed decision at the polls? Subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. And make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the beaches.

Gulfport Marina

As user of the marina, resident of the marina district, club member, and power and sail boater, I appreciate that the City attempted to get feedback on our plans for the marina at the Gulfport Public Marina Meeting. The turnout was substantial with about 200 people attending. Unfortunately, both the in-person process and survey were highly biased towards Stantec Consultings vision of our Gulfport Marina with restaurants, nondescript large public buildings, parks, and playgrounds. The result was resounding to keep the status quo from the attendees.

What the City and Stantec failed to do was get the requirements from stakeholders while not destroying what makes our Gulfport Marina and neighborhood special. It is a uniquely quiet, residential, affordable marina with a great location. I’ve had friends that cruise the Gulf and they feel Gulfport was their best stop in part due to the marina and the short walk to town. Maybe some changes would be welcome if they could explain how it would improve the existing marina facilities and providing flood mitigation, native vegetation, and wildlife while incorporating the clubs, keeping marina costs low, and not increasing light pollution, noise, run-off, traffic or our taxes.

—Chuck Kichler

Read about the Gulfport Marina’s March 25 meeting.

Pink Flamingo Tour

Dear Gabber… we were very sorry that the Gulfport Pink Flamingo Home and Garden Tour was cancelled this year. We have attended for many years and are always thrilled at the unique and original homes featured.

It is our hope that the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce will organize this highly anticipated event again in 2025; an experience that brings so many folks to Gulfport, and showcases the creativeness of our wonderful area.

—Jane Templeton, Gulfport

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

Read the March 28 letters to the editor.