Voices: Letters to the Editor August 1

The Gabber Newspaper‘s August 1 Letters to the Editor

SunFlower School

I wanted to thank you for the lovely article you wrote in The Gabber. One thing that isn’t accurate is that we haven’t been in existence for 75 years. Sunflower began in 1971, which makes us 53. And I’m not sure the exact year we landed in Gulfport, but it was a few years after our establishment. I can try to find the exact year, I am just out of town currently. I actually went to school there as a kid. Thanks!

—Bevin O’Brien, SunFlower School

Harry Metz Park

At the St Pete Beach City Commission meeting State Representative Linda Chaney; Brooks Cavender, Treasurer of the Veterans of South Pinellas County (VSPC); and I requested to memorialize a longtime Pass-A-Grille resident and servant leader-Harry Metz.

To settle concerns that the City Attorney voiced in a follow-up Commission meeting, I met with Mike DeMail, General Manager of the Paradise Grill, who currently leases the building and area from the City. Mr. DeMail had no concerns about naming the area “First Sergeant Harry Metz Square”. We talked about possible permanent memorial options; he assured me they had no objections. Mr. DeMail further went on to thank me, and Harry for our service. I thanked him for his support and for the discount the Paradise Grille offers to military personal to, as he stated, honor their service.

Harry was one of many plaintiffs in a lawsuit where citizens felt City officials had conducted themselves outside of the City Charter in appointing new Commissioners. Mr. Lorenzen was one of these appointed Commissioners and a named defendant in the lawsuit, perhaps that’s why he may feel some personal acrimony towards Harry Metz’s memory.

Since when does a citizen of our country become a miscreant because they are courageous enough to apply their legal right to representation in a court of law for legal redress of perceived government wrongdoing?

Missing an opportunity to commemorate an honorable life lived in service to others would certainly be a loss to our community. I hope our community and others rally around this effort.

—Col. Mike Greiger, USAFR, (Ret.)

Editor’s note: We ask for all letters to the editor to remain less than 250 words. Due to this, we have capped this letter at 250 words.

Online Turnpage

I own a home in Gulfport and spend the summers in the Northeast. I look forward to reading The Gabber Newspaper weekly so I can still feel close to Gulfport. However, that is nearly impossible to read now that you have changed the format. I use an iPad and when ever I touch the screen the article enlarges, shrinks, and eventually disappears.

To read it now is a challenge and strains my nerves. Please view my comments as constructive and I will bet others feel the same.

—Kevin Roberts

Publisher’s note: Many people have reached out to express their displeasure with the new “turnpage” format of the paper online. We made the switch because the company we used — Issuu — changed policies and pricing, making it no longer a viable solution for our needs. Starting this week, though, we hope we’ve found a better solution. Please let us know what you think: cathy@thegabber.com.

Ask Toffer

Another humorously helpful article and educational with a mythology allusion. Thanks. Enjoyed it.

—Susan Masztak, Gulfport

