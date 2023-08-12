Voices: Letters to the Editor August 10

The Gabber Newspaper‘s August 10 letters to the editor.

Utility Hike Not OK

Can I get the email address of whoever thinks that raising the cost of utilities is OK? Here is my issue. My thing is, do you all realize that those of us who live and work here, no matter our situation, can no longer afford to live and work here. I own my house. No mortgage. I have no insurance. None. Zero. For anything. Everything keeps going up. Unfortunately my paycheck didn’t. Now what? Electric. Utilities. Food. Clothes. Everything. But again nobody who lives here had their paycheck go up to pay for all this. At the moment we are known as the place where things have jacked more than any place in the country. But the places we work for do not give a rat’s ass. So you tell me now that you have basically made my utilities above my head, along with Duke. Pay you. Feed my dog and myself. Or what is the alternative? Because our employment does not care. So I am at a loss of what I am going to do.

—Kim Bedinghaus

Let’s Build Our Voting Muscles

What better way to demonstrate civic engagement than to vote for your choice of candidate? And in Gulfport, we can choose our own Gecko Queen! Get to know about these bold and caring people who are ready to represent Gulfport to residents, visitors… and the world. Read about the candidates and where to cast your ballot in a recent Gabber or find them campaigning at the Tuesday Fresh Market.

But as important as voting for Gecko Queen is, it’s even more important to be ready to vote in future municipal, primary, and general elections. Legislative changes to voting laws in Florida now require that people re-register if they want to vote by mail in 2024 and beyond. This additional step is not only an inconvenience, it is likely to keep some people who haven’t re-registered from voting in upcoming elections. Don’t let that happen to you. Register to vote by mail now at votepinellas.gov/votebymail. New to Gulfport? Get all the info you need to register and vote here: votepinellas.com/electionready.

—Ingrid Bredenberg, Gulfport, Gulfport Votes 100% & Gulfport on the Edge Coordinator

Correction:

The Aug. 3 City Whys (Who Painted the Donkey Mural?, p. 14) incorrectly stated the mural was inside Gulfport City Limits. The mural, while close to Gulfport, is in St. Petersburg. The Gabber Newspaper regrets the error and thanks Metria Jones for bringing it to our attention.

