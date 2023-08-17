Voices: Letters to the Editor August 17

The Gabber Newspaper‘s August 17 Letters to the Editor.

Building Developments

If you are like me, you’re a transplant. I grew up in Georgia and then lived 20+ years in Miami. Until my best friend discovered this great little secret of Gulfport. I came to visit… and I was sold. I was sold on the friendly people and especially the live music that the bars and restaurants have in downtown Gulfport.

Fast forward to today… we all think that the former Caddy’s building is jinxed. Why can’t anything last there? It is the best location in town. I’m not a business-minded person but wouldn’t it be great if we could come together as a community and create a wonderful space in the empty lot beside Hurricane Eddy’s all the way to the corner of Beach and Shore? I know developers have been trying to come up with a great idea but we don’t want to “Miami” our beloved Gulfport. (Sorry, not sorry.)

I’m not even sure if it’s been done before but if we raised money to invest in the development and were then able to see a return on our investment… for years to come. We could have a board to approve the design, voted on by those who invest, before getting approved by the City, of course. We love our Gulfport and if we were all vested in what gets built in this prime location, I believe we would see an even greater addition of live music and in turn more money and visitors to support for our other local businesses. (Not too many to ruin our best kept secret.)

—Janna Vick, Gulfport

