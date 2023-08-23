The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Rust Stain Removal Banner Ad

Voices: Letters to the Editor August 24

by Cameron Healy

Aqua mailbox with two flamingo heads facing inwards toward one another – Letters to the Editor in The Gabber July 6 letters to the editor The Gabber
The August 24 letters to the editor of The Gabber Newspaper.
June Johns

The Gabber Newspaper‘s August 24 Letters to the Editor.

Ask Toffer

I just finished reading Toffer’s column (Aug. 17) in The Gabber Newspaper. Her writing is terrific: clear, humorous, and ever so informative.  Thank you for this super addition to your already extraordinary newspaper! —Phyllis Plotnick, Gulfport

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport?

Send ’em to Toffer at info@thegabber.com. Toffer Ross, MLA CSLA, works for the City of Gulfport as the City Horticulturalist.

T.I. Butt Patrol

I loved reading your article, “Treasuring the Beaches.” Commissioner Doctor may not have said it clear, but my name is Mary Lou Johnson Evans and Dr. Corey Evans are the T.I. Butt Patrol. Thank you. —Mary Lou Johnson Evans
Editor’s Note: Thank you, and our apologies.

About Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city, and please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence, include attacks on private citizens, or that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. Comments on The Gabber Newspaper’s website and social media may get printed. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber Newspaper owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad