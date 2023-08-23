Voices: Letters to the Editor August 24

The Gabber Newspaper‘s August 24 Letters to the Editor.

Ask Toffer

I just finished reading Toffer’s column (Aug. 17) in The Gabber Newspaper. Her writing is terrific: clear, humorous, and ever so informative. Thank you for this super addition to your already extraordinary newspaper! —Phyllis Plotnick, Gulfport

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport?

Send ’em to Toffer at info@thegabber.com. Toffer Ross, MLA CSLA, works for the City of Gulfport as the City Horticulturalist.

T.I. Butt Patrol

I loved reading your article, “Treasuring the Beaches.” Commissioner Doctor may not have said it clear, but my name is Mary Lou Johnson Evans and Dr. Corey Evans are the T.I. Butt Patrol. Thank you. —Mary Lou Johnson Evans

Editor’s Note: Thank you, and our apologies.

Read the August 17 letters to the editor